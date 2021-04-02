Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

