Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 42,887 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 40,844.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

