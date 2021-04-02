Federated Hermes Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,333,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

