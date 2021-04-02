Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,958,000 after buying an additional 495,940 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 271,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 249,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

