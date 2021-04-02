Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

