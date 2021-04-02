Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

JHMT opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $87.31.

