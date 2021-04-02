Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,927,000 after acquiring an additional 345,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.