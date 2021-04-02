The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 379,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

