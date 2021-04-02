Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 622 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

