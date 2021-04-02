Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 565 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 415.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

IWN opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

