Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

MGA stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

