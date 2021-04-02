Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,098 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $9,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

