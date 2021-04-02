Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,098 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $9,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.