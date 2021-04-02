Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,450,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

