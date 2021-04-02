Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.
Shares of FMTX stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,450,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.