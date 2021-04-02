Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

