Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.