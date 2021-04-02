BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

