BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

