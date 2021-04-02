Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

JKD stock opened at $224.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.40. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

