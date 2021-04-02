SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.