Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

