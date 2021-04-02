Barclays PLC Sells 21,097 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frank’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Frank’s International stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

