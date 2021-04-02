Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,361 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 231.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

