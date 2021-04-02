Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $882,000.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

