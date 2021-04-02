Citigroup Inc. Buys 469 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

