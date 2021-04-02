AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,418.84 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,252.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,195.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,383.04.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

