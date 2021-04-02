LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quidel by 99.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $130.31 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.