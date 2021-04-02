LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $167.64 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.83 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

