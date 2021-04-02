Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

