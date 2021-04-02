I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

IMAB opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

