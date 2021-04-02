NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.