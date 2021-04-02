NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.