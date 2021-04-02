Intel’s (INTC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.