LPL Financial LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.