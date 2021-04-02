LPL Financial LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

