Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 932,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,842,558 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

