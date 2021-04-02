TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TNET opened at $79.40 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,275 shares of company stock worth $10,719,369. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

