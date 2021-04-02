Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells $390,390.00 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

