Kurt Sorschak Purchases 80,000 Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Kurt Sorschak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Kurt Sorschak acquired 2,600 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

