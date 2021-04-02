Mark Stoddart Sells 7,000 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,644.70.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$75.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.20 and a 1 year high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

