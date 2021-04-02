SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK opened at $18.83 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,489 shares of company stock worth $12,392,480. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

