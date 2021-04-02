Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay Sells 23,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$18.07 on Friday. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.95 and a 12 month high of C$19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIS. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

