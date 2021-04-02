American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

