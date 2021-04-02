Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brightcove were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brightcove by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brightcove by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brightcove by 16.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

BCOV opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of -57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

