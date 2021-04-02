Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,468 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veritiv were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

