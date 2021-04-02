Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,490 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of The Manitowoc worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Manitowoc by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a PE ratio of -60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

