Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $380.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average is $335.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.