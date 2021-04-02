Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $380.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average is $335.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.