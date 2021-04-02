Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $100,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $11,203,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $6,882,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $3,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $149.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

