Barclays PLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 100.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRAY. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.41 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $709.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

