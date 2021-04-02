Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $78,000 Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iRobot were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 143.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth $4,493,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,552 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

