Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,102 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.