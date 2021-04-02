Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Clarivate stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

