LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,043 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

